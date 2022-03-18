UNO hires new head coach for men’s basketball team

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The University of Nebraska-Omaha has a new head coach for the men’s basketball team.

UNO announced the hiring of 20-year coaching veteran Chris Crutchfield Friday morning with plans for a more public introduction slated for 2 p.m. Monday at Baxter Arena. Fans are welcome and will be able to come into Monday’s event through the main entrance starting at 1:30 p.m.; with parking available in Lot 25.

“We are thrilled to have a coach with Chris’ character, passion, and acumen lead our student-athletes as we strive to achieve the next level of success for Maverick basketball,” said Adrian Dowell, UNO vice chancellor and director of athletics.

Crutchfield, an assistant coach with the Oregon men’s basketball program, helped lead the team to a 20-14 season in 2021-22. The Ducks are currently competing in the NIT tournament.

“We are looking forward to building something special in Omaha.”

Dowell highlighted Crutchfield’s recruiting abilities in the announcement.

“It’s an exciting day for Omaha Athletics as we welcome Chris Crutchfield and his wife Jodi back home to UNO,” said Dowell. “Over the past 20 years, Coach Crutchfield has built an impressive resume as one of the best recruiters in the nation in addition to a successful track record in holistically developing talented student-athletes. He has worked alongside some of the brightest minds in the game, and his vast experience at the highest level of college basketball and experience in the Summit League will serve our program well.

Crutchfield played football and basketball for the Mavericks before earning his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice in 1992. He then went on to get his master’s degree in health, physical education, and administration in 1996.

He said he and his family — he has three sons with his wife, Jodi, who is also a UNO alum — were looking forward to being back in Omaha, where he began his coaching career in 1995 before following Omaha head coach Tim Carter to the University of Texas-San Antonio.

“I could not be more thankful and excited for the opportunity to return to the university and community that helped shape me into the person and coach that I am today,” Crutchfield said in the news release. “My family and I would like to thank President Ted Carter, Chancellor Dr. Joanne Li, and Athletic Director Adrian Dowell for the road map to return home. We are looking forward to building something special in Omaha.”

Crutchfield worked on the coaching staff of the Arkansas Razorbacks in 2019-20, contributing to the development of L.A. Lakers guard Mason Jones. Before that, he served as an assistant coach for the Oklahoma Sooners, spending eight seasons — with six NCAA Tournament berths, including a trip to the Final Four in 2016 — under Lon Kruger and playing a “critical role in recruiting and developing” Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young and Indiana Pacers shooting guard and Wooden Award winner Buddy Hield, the release states.

He then went on to coach the 2020-21 season for East Central University in Ada, Okla., coaching two of his sons to a 10-9 season and into the Great American Conference tournament before heading to Oregon.

Nebraska University and UNO leadership expressed their support of Crutchfield in Friday’s release.

“We are building something special here at Omaha,” UNO Chancellor Joanne Li said. “Coach Crutchfield is fully committed to the university’s mission of molding students into the kind of lifelong learners and fierce competitors that will drive our city and our state forward. I invite all Mavericks to join me in welcoming Chris and his family back to Omaha.”

NU President Ted Carter also celebrated the UNO hire.

“It’s easy to see from Coach Crutchfield’s selection to lead the men’s basketball program that Mavericks are committed to greatness,” Carter said. “I applaud Adrian Dowell and Chancellor Li for creating an atmosphere where the university administration and athletic department’s goals are not only in full alignment but have the enthusiastic support of fans and its philanthropic network. Coach Crutchfield’s impressive resume and with the speed and efficiency of this coaching search speaks volumes about how serious Omaha is about producing champions in the classroom and on the court.”

