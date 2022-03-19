Doctor says there are health benefits to permanent Daylight Saving Time

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Spring forward for Daylight Saving Time is something Nebraskans have been doing for decades. Now, there are bills both at the state and national level that could put a stop to that, and it might improve your health, too.

The Nebraska state senate voted to advance the permanent Daylight Saving Time bill, clearing the first of three rounds.

A CHI Health doctor said there are potential health impacts to switching time. ENT physician, Aaron Robinson, said switching times twice a year makes it difficult for you to get on a schedule. He said springing forward is usually the most difficult change to adjust to. Once the clock moves forward, you wake up earlier than you normally would.

Dr. Robinson said your brain and body are not prepared for the switch, causing you to become more stressed during the day.

“When you have stress hormones, we feel more amped up. It’s like our fight or flight response,” Robinson said. “We might feel anxious, or our blood pressure might go up or our heart rate might go up. That could lead to the development of chronic disease over time, not from one day of waking up early but that kind of reaction causes stress.”

Robinson said there are some downsides to not switching the clock.

He said permanent Daylight Saving Time could cause people to stay up later and have a tougher time falling asleep.

