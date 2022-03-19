Advertisement

Doctor says there are health benefits to permanent Daylight Saving Time

Health Impacts of Permanent Daylight Saving Time
By Bria Battle
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Spring forward for Daylight Saving Time is something Nebraskans have been doing for decades. Now, there are bills both at the state and national level that could put a stop to that, and it might improve your health, too.

The Nebraska state senate voted to advance the permanent Daylight Saving Time bill, clearing the first of three rounds.

A CHI Health doctor said there are potential health impacts to switching time. ENT physician, Aaron Robinson, said switching times twice a year makes it difficult for you to get on a schedule. He said springing forward is usually the most difficult change to adjust to. Once the clock moves forward, you wake up earlier than you normally would.

Dr. Robinson said your brain and body are not prepared for the switch, causing you to become more stressed during the day.

“When you have stress hormones, we feel more amped up. It’s like our fight or flight response,” Robinson said. “We might feel anxious, or our blood pressure might go up or our heart rate might go up. That could lead to the development of chronic disease over time, not from one day of waking up early but that kind of reaction causes stress.”

Robinson said there are some downsides to not switching the clock.

He said permanent Daylight Saving Time could cause people to stay up later and have a tougher time falling asleep.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bill, Christy and Regan Lauber were killed in a plane crash Thursday.
3 from Nebraska dead in northwestern Oklahoma plane crash
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
Sketch of Jeff Fortenberry in federal court in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 17, 2022.
Attorneys, FBI agent break down phone call where Fortenberry was told about potential illegal activity
Matt Abdelmassih
Hoiberg announces Men’s Basketball staff change
Doc Sadler
Doc Sadler leaving the Huskers after position eliminated

Latest News

Health Impacts of Permanent Daylight Saving Time
Health Impacts of Permanent Daylight Saving Time
7-Day Outlook
Saturday Forecast: A weekend warm-up...
Day 3 of Fortenberry Trial
Day 3 of Fortenberry Trial
The Nebraska Corn Board’s annual awards night was held March 17, 2022, in Lincoln.
Nebraska Corn Board recognized three ag leaders at annual awards dinner