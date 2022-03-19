Advertisement

Housefire in southwest Lincoln causes $120,000 in damage

By Jacob Elliott
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Fire and Rescue and Lincoln Police responded to a housefire near the 2300 block of C Street on Saturday at around 2:35 a.m.

According to LPD, the residence was initially a house which had been converted to an apartment complex. All residents of the household were evacuated safely, though some minor injuries were caused due to broken glass.

LPD said that the fire was initially caused by a pinched electrical cord. The fire caused around $100,000 in structural damage and $20,000 in damage to the contents of the house.

