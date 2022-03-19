Lincoln Stars hosts third-annual Pucks and Paws Game

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Friday night, the Lincoln Stars game was packed with unique fans. It was the third-annual Pucks and Paws Game. Hundreds of fans were encouraged to to enjoy the game with their furry friends.

The fans weren’t the only ones bringing their dogs. The Capital Humane Society brought dogs that were hoping to be adopted.

The Humane Society said the event keeps growing year after year.

“Most dogs last year did really well,” said Lori Crocker, Lincoln Stars President. “We have some that actually just sit in the chairs.. There was a little beagle last year that just sat on the stage just in the high-top chair and just watched the game. It was hilarious.”

The Stars said at least 60 dogs registered for the event.

The Stars won Friday over Des Moines 5-2.

