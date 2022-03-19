Nebraska Middle Schoolers compete in State Mathcounts Competition

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -More than 60 Nebraska middle schoolers made their way to Lincoln this weekend for the State Mathcounts Competition on Saturday, with a chance to go to nationalS IN Washington D.C.

Pencils in hand with an audience watching, the top 10 mathletes squared off in the Nebraska State Competition.

“At this level of competition you’re seeing the elite in Nebraska when you’re talking about their capabilities,” Michelle Winkelmann, Co-State Coordinator for Mathcounts.

The day started with 67 middle schoolers from 32 schools putting their math skills to the test.

“Scottsbluff and Gering, Central Nebraska, Omaha and Kearney,” said Winkelmann. “We have Catholic schools scattered throughout the state.”

The competition is hosted by the Nebraska Society of Professional Engineers. The morning had two written sessions, one round without calculators and another with calculators. Then after lunch came the countdown round that put the top 10 against each other.

The overall winner was Lincoln’s own Viet Lai of Scott Middle School.

“I feel quite proud of myself,” said Viet Lai, Seventh Grade. “I actually thought it was pretty easy.”

“It’s fantastic, I’m really proud of him,” said Allan Rezac Scott Middle School Mathcounts Coach. “These guys work really hard. They come in once a week and we started clear back in August.”

The state competition was held in person after being online due to COVID-19 the past couple years. Organizers said it’s important to showcase STEM activities and these student’s abilities.

“We are still lacking in STEM activities across the nation and students getting involved in math and sciences,” said Winkelmann. “What they’re doing today can lead them into careers and fields to spark that interest at this age.”

The top four winners now make up the Nebraska National Team and will compete as a team together in Washington D.C. in May. That includes Viet and Jay Peng from Lincoln, plus students from Elkhorn and Omaha.

