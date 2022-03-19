Advertisement

Portion of South Street to close March 21

(WALB)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Westbound South Street between South 27th and South 16th Streets will be closed for utility work beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, March 21. StarTran Route 40-Heart Hospital bus stops in this area will also be closed during this work. Access to homes and businesses will be maintained when possible. This work is scheduled to be completed by Thursday, March 31.

Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures. Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the work zone. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.

For more information on StarTran routes and detours, visit transit.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-476-1234.

For more information on this work, contact Harry Kroos, LTU, at 402-429-4872 or hkroos@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bill, Christy and Regan Lauber were killed in a plane crash Thursday.
Three from Nebraska dead in Oklahoma plane crash
Doc Sadler
Doc Sadler leaving the Huskers after position eliminated
Linda Dillard
NSP renews request for information in the disappearance of Linda Dillard
Sketch of Jeff Fortenberry in federal court in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 17, 2022.
Attorneys, FBI agent break down phone call where Fortenberry was told about potential illegal activity
Nebraska Women's Basketball
Truong leads Gonzaga women to 68-55 win over Nebraska

Latest News

More than 60 Nebraska middle schoolers made their way to Lincoln this weekend for the State...
Nebraska Middle Schoolers compete in State Mathcounts Competition
Authorities say they located John Nereson while investigating a report of someone living near a...
Missing inmate arrested in Scottsbluff
Lincoln Stars hosts Pucks and Paws night
Lincoln Stars hosts Pucks and Paws night
Lincoln Fire and Rescue and Lincoln Police responded to a house fire near the 2300 block of C...
House fire in southwest Lincoln causes $120,000 in damage