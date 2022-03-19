Portion of South Street to close March 21

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Westbound South Street between South 27th and South 16th Streets will be closed for utility work beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, March 21. StarTran Route 40-Heart Hospital bus stops in this area will also be closed during this work. Access to homes and businesses will be maintained when possible. This work is scheduled to be completed by Thursday, March 31.

Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures. Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the work zone. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.

For more information on StarTran routes and detours, visit transit.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-476-1234.

For more information on this work, contact Harry Kroos, LTU, at 402-429-4872 or hkroos@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.

