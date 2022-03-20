Bottle Rocket Brewery hosts NAIA Watch Party

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Concordia Men’s Basketball Team is making noise in the NAIA Basketball Tournament. It’s a packed house at Bottle Rocket Brewing in downtown Seward. The Brewery hosted a watch party as Concordia took on Talladega College.

Bottle Rocket showed the game in what they called the “largest screen in town.”

This isn’t the first time they’ve done watch parties. They also hosted them for the Women’s Basketball Team’s recent national championship run.

“It’s a great place for everybody to gather,” said Ryan Koch, Brew Master, Owner. “We’re probably one of the biggest places people can get together and watch and we’re supporting our local school which is fantastic. You can see we’ve got 40-50 people back there and everyone is drinking and having a good time so great business opportunity.”

The Dogs’ season came up short with a 77-69 loss.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.