Advertisement

Bottle Rocket Brewery hosts NAIA Watch Party

Brewery hosts Concordia Watch Party
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Concordia Men’s Basketball Team is making noise in the NAIA Basketball Tournament. It’s a packed house at Bottle Rocket Brewing in downtown Seward. The Brewery hosted a watch party as Concordia took on Talladega College.

Bottle Rocket showed the game in what they called the “largest screen in town.”

This isn’t the first time they’ve done watch parties. They also hosted them for the Women’s Basketball Team’s recent national championship run.

“It’s a great place for everybody to gather,” said Ryan Koch, Brew Master, Owner. “We’re probably one of the biggest places people can get together and watch and we’re supporting our local school which is fantastic. You can see we’ve got 40-50 people back there and everyone is drinking and having a good time so great business opportunity.”

The Dogs’ season came up short with a 77-69 loss.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bill, Christy and Regan Lauber were killed in a plane crash Thursday.
Three from Nebraska dead in Oklahoma plane crash
Lincoln Fire and Rescue and Lincoln Police responded to a house fire near the 2300 block of C...
House fire in southwest Lincoln causes $120,000 in damage
Authorities say they located John Nereson while investigating a report of someone living near a...
Missing inmate arrested in Scottsbluff
Daylight Saving Time
Doctor says there are health benefits to permanent Daylight Saving Time
FILE - A U.S. Marine Corps Osprey aircraft taxies behind an Osprey carrying members of the...
4 US Marines die in NATO drill when Osprey crashes in Norway

Latest News

Brewery hosts Concordia Watch Party
Brewery hosts Concordia Watch Party
A 29-year-old Omaha woman has been sentenced to 25 to 40 years in prison for the death of her...
Omaha woman sentenced to 25 to 40 years in son’s death
Supporters of medical marijuana host events in Nebraska to gather enough signatures for ballot
Girl Scout troop sells more cookies with sponsors
Girl Scout troop sells more cookies with sponsors