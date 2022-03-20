Huskers fall 4-1 on Saturday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska fell 4-1 against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Saturday afternoon at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park in Lincoln.The Huskers (8-10) scored one run on one hit and had two errors, while the Islanders (11-10) scored four runs on seven hits and committed one error

.Shay Schanaman dropped to 1-3 on the year after allowing two runs, one earned, on three hits and striking out five Islanders in 6.2 innings of work. Chandler Benson and Corbin Hawkins teamed up to pitch 1.1 scoreless innings in relief, while Emmett Olson allowed two runs, one earned, on two hits in one inning.

Garrett Anglim had Nebraska’s lone hit and RBI, while Leighton Banjoff scored the Huskers’ run. Cam Chick drew a team-high two walks, followed by five Huskers with one walk apiece.

A leadoff double and a sacrifice fly in foul territory down the left field line had the Islanders up 1-0 after the top of the first.Nebraska looked to threaten in the second after Anglim was hit by the pitch and Chick drew a walk with one out, but two straight flyouts put an end to the Husker threat. Back-to-back walks had two runners on with no outs for Nebraska in the fourth until a double play and flyout kept the Huskers off the board.

An error and an RBI single to left allowed Texas A&M-CC to double its lead in the seventh. Anglim had Nebraska’s first hit of the game with a single through the left side to begin the bottom of the seventh. Chick drew a walk with one out to move Anglim to second before a double play ended the seventh for the Huskers.

The Islanders loaded the bases with a pair of singles and an intentional walk with one out in the eighth, before Hawkins took the mound and got out of the jam with a strikeout and groundout to keep it a 2-0 game.

Banjoff drew a walk, Max Anderson reached on an error and Griffin Everitt was intentionally walked to load the bases for the Big Red in the bottom of the eighth. Anglim was hit by the pitch to score Banjoff, but the Huskers couldn’t get the tying run home.

The Islanders added two to their lead with a pair of RBI singles in the ninth to clinch the 4-1 win.

Nebraska and Texas A&M-CC conclude the weekend series tomorrow at 12:05 p.m. at Hawks Field.

