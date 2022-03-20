Huskers Stifled in Series Finale

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska fell 21-4 in the series finale vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Sunday afternoon at Hawks Field.

The Huskers (8-11) scored four runs on four hits and four errors, while the Islanders (12-10) totaled 21 runs on 23 hits and committed two errors.

Dawson McCarville dropped to 2-2 on the season after allowing seven runs on seven hits in two innings. Replacing McCarville on the mound, Jackson Brockett tossed one inning of relief, followed by two innings from Mason Ornelas. Corbin Hawkins, CJ Hood, Drew Christo and Quinn Mason combined to pitch the final four innings, with all four totaling one inning each.Cam Chick led the Huskers at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a pair of runs. Griffin Everitt was 1-for-2, while Brice Matthews went 1-for-2 with a double and a run.A walk and hit by pitch put the first two runners on for the Islanders, before an RBI double plated Texas A&M-CC’s first run of the game in the first. Texas A&M-CC added two more in the opening inning with an RBI groundout and RBI single to take a quick 3-0 lead.Texas A&M-CC built to its lead with a leadoff double and RBI single through the right side in the second to make it a 4-0 game.

The Islanders scored in each of the first six innings to grow the lead, before Hood pitched a scoreless seventh. Matthews reached with a leadoff walk in the seventh and advanced to third on Chick’s single before coming around to score on Josh Caron’s RBI groundout. Chick scored Nebraska’s second run on a throwing error on the attempt to throw out Efry Cervantes at first base on a third-strike wild pitch.

The Islanders got the two runs back in the top of the eighth with a two-run homer to left.

The Huskers scored their final two runs of the game in the bottom of the ninth with a pair of bases-loaded walks to Jack Steil and Core Jackson.Nebraska continues its 10-game stretch at home, as the Huskers take on South Dakota State on Wednesday, March 23 at Hawks Field. First pitch between the Huskers and Jackrabbits is set for 6:35 p.m.

