Jensen leads Creighton past Iowa in NCAA second round

(MGN ONLINE)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Lauren Jensen scored 19 points, hitting a key 3-pointer with 12 seconds left, and No. 10 seed Creighton eliminated No. 2 seed Iowa from the NCAA tournament 64-62 on Sunday.

Emma Ronziek and Payton Brotzki each had 13 points for the Bluejays (22-9), who advance to next week’s Greensboro Region semifinals. Iowa (24-8), which shared the Big Ten regular-season title and won the conference tournament, had two chances to tie the game in the closing three seconds.

Monika Czinano missed a layup with three seconds left, then Kate Martin missed a putback as the buzzer sounded.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

