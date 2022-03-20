Lincoln Girl Scout Troop uses Facebook video to sell extra cookies

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Girl Scout Troop 28270 is working to sell more than 300 boxes of cookies with only eight days left. They are already close to meeting their goal, thanks to a Facebook video.

The end of girl scout cookie season is almost here.

After dealing with delays from supply issues, this Lincoln troop was given 28 cases of cookies to sell. That is 336 boxes in total, more than $1,600 worth of cookies.

“This is something that probably a lot of girl scout troops not only in Lincoln, but the entire state of Nebraska might find themselves with an influx of cookies,” said Shawna Gordon, mom of a Girl Scout in Troop 28270.

They were short on some cookie flavors, like the new Adventurefuls.

“Bakers haven’t been able to get their supplies,” Gordon said. “Then when they are able to get them, it’s been getting the cookies here and so that has been our biggest challenge this year.”

Gordon recorded a video of her daughter, Phoebe Gordon, and Millie Sullivan and shared it in a Facebook group.

“She was kind of scared,” Phoebe said. “I wasn’t because I’m used to being on TV’s and videos and stuff.”

The girls asked local businesses to sponsor cookies. They are delivering them to staff and patients at CHI Health St. Elizabeth Children’s Hospital.

“We had to come up with something really creative really fast,” Gordon said.

Now, more than a dozen local businesses in Lincoln have sponsored cookies cases.

“It makes me happy that I did the video and I’m not that nervous anymore,” Millie said. “I was really glad to be able to sell so many cookies.”

Troop 28270 still has more cookies left to sell. Cookies sales have been extended until March 27 for Nebraska troops.

