Monday Forecast: Trading “mild”...for “moisture”

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An early-week storm system is expected to bring parts of Nebraska significant precipitation through midweek...

Unseasonably warm temperatures and gusty south winds welcomed in the beginning of astronomical spring on Sunday. Here’s a look at high temperatures from across the state as 6pm Sunday evening. The 80°-reading in Lincoln was a RECORD HIGH for March 20th. The rest of the state saw readings in the upper 60s-to-upper 70s...well-above the seasonal averages for today’s date which are generally in the low-to-middle 50s.

Highs From Sunday...March 20th, 2022 (KOLN)

We’ll quickly be turning our attention to a powerful storm system that we’re hoping will bring much of the state some much needed moisture Monday...Tuesday...and Wednesday. Both rain AND snow will be possible with this low-pressure area as it slowly moves across the region through midweek. It will also bring with it some gusty northerly winds and much cooler temperatures. Rain chances will increase later Monday and into Monday night...with the most significant moisture falling over the eastern-half of Nebraska Monday night and into Tuesday. As temperatures cool behind this weather-maker...wet snow may develop at times during the Monday night-Tuesday morning and Tuesday night-Wednesday morning time frame. As this storm moves across the region...temperatures will also be impacted with highs in the 40s and 50s for much of he area Monday...Tuesday and Wednesday. Eastern Nebraska will see 60s on Monday before the colder air arrives.

Skycast Monday 8pm (KOLN)

Skycast Tuesday 8am (KOLN)

Lows on Monday morning will still be quite mild as gusty southerly winds keep a lot of us in the 40s and 50s.

Monday AM Lows (KOLN)

Highs on Monday will range from the 40s in the west...to the 50s and 60s in the eastern-half of the state.

Highs On Monday (KOLN)

Lows tomorrow night head for the 20s and 30s.

Tuesday AM Lows (KOLN)

Highs on Tuesday struggle into the low 40s to low 50s.

Highs On Tuesday (KOLN)

From Monday afternoon through Tuesday night...the most significant precipitation...both rain and snow...is expected over the eastern-half of the state.

48 HR Precipitation Potential (KOLN)

Out latest 7-Day Outlook dries out the weather pattern again later next week and into next weekend...with more seasonal temperatures expected from Thursday-through-Sunday.

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

