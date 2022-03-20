Wallace pitches shutout, Huskers finish 4-0 on weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Courtney Wallace pitched a complete game shutout for the fourth win of the weekend for the Nebraska softball team as they moved to 19-9 on the season. Abbie Squier led the Huskers to a win in game one on Sunday over South Dakota with two homers and three RBIs for a 9-3 victory over South Dakota. In game two, Wallace led the Big Red to a 3-0 shutout victory over the Tulsa Golden Hurricane, who moved to 10-17 on the year.

In game one against South Dakota, Squier produced the first multi-homer game of her career and her three RBIs were a career high. She capped Nebraska’s three-run fourth inning that put the Huskers ahead for the first time in the game. Caitlynn Neal got the inning started with her first double on the year to score one. Neal added a triple in the top of the seventh, capping a career-high day for the sophomore, who tallied 4 RBIs. Neal finished 3-for-4 with a single, double and triple for Nebraska.

Olivia Ferrell (10-4) earned her 10th win of the season, tossing five innings, striking out four and giving up six hits.

Clara Edwards (7-7) took the loss for South Dakota, which fell to 14-11 on the season after losing to the Huskers for the second straight day. Edwards allowed seven runs in five innings with six of the runs being earned. NU claimed the 9-3 victory.

In game two, Wallace (9-4) led the Big Red, pitching the complete game shutout. The senior pitched 7.0 innings, holding the Golden Hurricane to five hits while striking out four.

Makenzie Brown (2-4) recorded the loss for the Golden Hurricane. The freshman pitched 4.0 innings, giving up two runs and walking five batters.

After three scoreless innings, NU took the lead in the bottom of the fourth. A walk and a single put runners in scoring position, and a throwing error on a hit by Abbie Squier, scored the first run of the game to put Nebraska up 1-0. Billie Andrews set the single season Nebraska sophomore home run record with her 16th of the season in the bottom of the fifth inning to extend the lead to 2-0. Nebraska added one more in the bottom of the sixth. Abbie Squier doubled followed by a double from Peyton Glatter scored the third run of the game, finishing with a 3-0 victory, and the fourth win of the weekend.

The Huskers return to Bowlin Stadium this Tuesday, March 22, for a matchup against the Stanford Cardinals. The game is set to start at 5 p.m. and will be streamed live on BTN+. The game will also be broadcasted live on the Huskers Radio Network and Huskers.com with the call by Nate Rohr and Mattie Fowler Burkhardt.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.