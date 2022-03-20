Warmer and Breezy Sunday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The second half of the weekend will feature well above average high temperatures. A cooling trend returns for the first half of next week. There are also some good precipitation chances Monday through Wednesday.

Sunday will be seasonably warm and breezy. Highs temperatures will be mainly in the 70s with south winds at 15 to 25 mph and gusts to 35 mph. Because of the combination of warm temperatures, breezy conditions and low relative humidity values (<20%), a Red Flag Warning has been issued for much of Nebraska and Northern Kansas. This means critical fire weather conditions are expected. Outdoor burning and any other activities that could start a fire should be avoided and are not recommended.

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Red Flag Warning Sunday (KOLN)

A storm system will move slowly through the region the first half of next week. Monday will not be as warm as Sunday and even cooler temperatures are in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday. Monday should be breezy while Tuesday and Wednesday look to be windy. Rain will be likely Monday. Rain remains likely Tuesday in Eastern Nebraska. A few isolated thunderstorms can’t be ruled out. Snow could mix in with the rain Tuesday in Central and Western Nebraska. Rain/snow mix or snow is possible Tuesday night. Wednesday could begin with a rain/snow mix or all snow and then rain would be possible later in the morning and into the afternoon. Thursday through Saturday look dry for now.

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

