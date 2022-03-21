$21,000 worth of electronics stolen from Target in Lincoln
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police said two people hid in Target until the store closed, then emerged to steal electronics.
On Saturday at 11:30 p.m. an employee at the Target near 40th Street and Yankee Hill Road hear an alarm.
Surveillance video shows two males hiding in a back room and going to the electronics section when the store was closed. The two men reportedly stole $21,000 worth of electronics before exiting the west side door that sounded an alarm.
LPD says the men left in a white SUV.
This investigation is still ongoing and you are encouraged to call the Lincoln Police Department at (402) 441-6000 if you have any information.
