The Goodie Guyz brings exotic snacks to the capitol city

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Two longtime friends are embarking on a unique business venture to bring snacks from all over the world right here to the Capitol City.

“The Goodie Guyz” opened their online shop for exotic snacks and drinks on March 14. The idea for the online store started with a Christmas gift.

Anthony Shimmen and Taylor Stockman weren’t looking to start a business. The idea came to them after Taylor bought Anthony a box of snacks from around the world.

“I kind of saw a few things on social media and got the idea for it,” Taylor said . “A lot of surfing on the internet.”

From there, the two looked into exotic snack stores in the Midwest.

“Just started doing some research on the web and everything, and if you Google ‘exotic drinks’ or ‘exotic snack’, there’s nothing in the Midwest at all,” Anthony said. “So we’re like why not just start our own company and bring it all out here.”

And that’s what they did. Both of them left their full-time jobs and converted a room in their house into a hub for the business to keep inventory and pack orders.

“We’re always creative, we’re always looking at stuff and wanting to reinvent something or make something better,” Anthony said. “But as far as a store it just happened. yeah, never really expected it.”

Right now, “The Goodie Guyz” have snacks and drinks from China, Poland, Japan, Canada, Vietnam and Ireland. Just like the gift that started their business, they also offer mystery boxes for those who aren’t sure what new snack to try.

In the coming months, “The Goodie Guyz” hope to be able to open a storefront or warehouse in the Capitol City.

“Hopefully it blows up here in Lincoln, but not only Lincoln the whole Midwest,” Anthony said .

You can find “The Goodie Guyz” on their website TheGoodieGuyz.com, as well as Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

