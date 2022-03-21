Advertisement

Gov. Ricketts proclaims Agriculture Week in Nebraska

Governor Pete Ricketts issued the proclamation at the State Capitol, where he was joined by...
Governor Pete Ricketts issued the proclamation at the State Capitol, where he was joined by leaders from Nebraska’s agriculture community.(State of Nebraska)
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Governor Pete Ricketts signed a proclamation on Monday to designate March 20 to March 26, 2022 as “Agriculture Week” in Nebraska.  The Governor issued the proclamation at the State Capitol, where he was joined by leaders from Nebraska’s agriculture community.

“Nebraska agriculture powers our state’s growth and helps to feed the world,” said Gov. Ricketts.  “Each March, we set aside a week to thank our ag producers for their dedication to grow Nebraska.  Our strength as a state is rooted in the work ethic, resourcefulness, and generosity of our farm and ranch families.”

At Monday morning’s press conference, Nebraska Farm Bureau President Mark McHargue talked about the numerous ways Nebraska’s growth in agriculture benefits the state’s communities.  Andy Jobman, President of the Nebraska Corn Growers Association, noted the state’s record corn production in 2021.  He also emphasized the work of Nebraska’s farmers to steward land and water and to support American energy independence through their contributions to the state’s ethanol industry.  Ken Herz, past president of the Nebraska Cattlemen, highlighted the beef cattle community’s commitment to care for their animals and provide high-quality beef for consumers.

In addition to proclaiming Agriculture Week, Gov. Ricketts designated March as Social Work Month in Nebraska.  He thanked social workers across the state for their service and for helping Nebraska rank #7 nationally in child well-being according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation.  Stephanie Beasley, Director of Children and Family Services for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, also recognized State teammates and private partners in the field of social work for their dedication to serving Nebraskans.

The Governor’s Agriculture Week proclamation is available by clicking here.  The Governor’s proclamation designating March as “Social Work Month” is available by clicking here.

