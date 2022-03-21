Highway 33 road work begins Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Drivers in Crete and southwestern Lancaster County should prepare for changes to their commute beginning Monday.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation says Highway 33 between Crete and Highway 77 will undergo repairs for the next few months.

The department says traffic will be maintained with one-lane closures, as well as a pilot car and flaggers.

“During construction, three bridges will be reduced to one-lane traffic in phases and temporary traffic signals will be used,” NDOT stated in a press release.

“Work includes milling asphalt, culvert and bridge repairs, asphalt surfacing, shoulder construction, and seeding,” they added.

Drivers are asked to use caution when traveling through this area. You’re also encouraged to see alternate routes if you use Highway 33 in this area.

NDOT says the project is expected to be completed by November of this year.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.