Multiple people rescued from apartment fire

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Multiple people were rescued from a Lincoln apartment fire early Saturday morning.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue and Lincoln Police responded to the apartment building on fire near 23rd and C Streets on Saturday around 2:35 a.m.

Heavy smoke was coming from the three-story building when firefighters arrived. Firefighters rescued a woman and two babies from the second floor and an adult and child from the first floor.

Five people were relocated by the American Red Cross.

LFR said the cause of the fire was electrical resulting in $150,000 in structural damage and $20,000 in contents.

