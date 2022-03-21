Advertisement

Multiple people rescued from apartment fire

Lincoln Fire and Rescue and Lincoln Police responded to a house fire near the 2300 block of C...
Lincoln Fire and Rescue and Lincoln Police responded to a house fire near the 2300 block of C Street on Saturday at around 2:35 a.m.(Bria Battle)
By Jacob Elliott
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Multiple people were rescued from a Lincoln apartment fire early Saturday morning.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue and Lincoln Police responded to the apartment building on fire near 23rd and C Streets on Saturday around 2:35 a.m.

Heavy smoke was coming from the three-story building when firefighters arrived. Firefighters rescued a woman and two babies from the second floor and an adult and child from the first floor.

Five people were relocated by the American Red Cross.

LFR said the cause of the fire was electrical resulting in $150,000 in structural damage and $20,000 in contents.

