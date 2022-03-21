Advertisement

One rescued, another hospitalized in overnight apartment fire

Battalion Chief Mark Majors says one person already outside the home was transported to a Lincoln hospital with minor injuries.
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 3:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue says they had their hands full with an apartment fire near downtown late Sunday night.

Battalion Chief Mark Majors tells 10/11 NOW they received multiple calls of the fire around 11:30 p.m. near 20th and F Streets. Chief Majors says crews arrived to the entire front of the house on fire, with the flames spreading.

Majors says one person already outside the home was transported to a Lincoln hospital with minor injuries, and that another person had to be rescued from the second floor of the structure.

Despite the fire getting what Majors called an “extensive head start,” crews were able to quickly knock down the majority of the fire. However, Majors says there’s extensive damage to the exterior and interior of the converted house.

The scene of an apartment fire Sunday night near 20th & F Streets.
The scene of an apartment fire Sunday night near 20th & F Streets.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))

No other injuries have been reported.

Currently, the cause and the amount of damage are still being investigated. LFR is expected to provide an update on the incident later this morning.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 29-year-old Omaha woman has been sentenced to 25 to 40 years in prison for the death of her...
Omaha woman sentenced to 25 to 40 years in son’s death
Bill, Christy and Regan Lauber were killed in a plane crash Thursday.
Three from Nebraska dead in Oklahoma plane crash
48 HR Precipitation Potential
Monday Forecast: Trading “mild”...for “moisture”
Lincoln Girl Scout Troop uses Facebook video to sell extra cookies
Lincoln Girl Scout Troop uses Facebook video to sell extra cookies
Westbound South Street between South 27th and South 16th Streets will be closed for utility...
Portion of South Street to close March 21

Latest News

Highway 33 road work begins Monday
Lincoln house fire
One rescued, another hospitalized in overnight apartment fire
48 HR Precipitation Potential
Monday Forecast: Trading “mild”...for “moisture”
Two long-time friends are embarking on a unique business venture to bring snacks from all over...
The Goodie Guyz brings exotic snacks to the capitol city