Advertisement

Police: 10 shot, 1 critically, at Dallas spring break party

Police are investigating a shooting early Sunday that injured 10, 1 critically, in Dallas.
Police are investigating a shooting early Sunday that injured 10, 1 critically, in Dallas.(Source: WFAA/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — Police said 10 people were shot at a spring break party in Dallas, and several others were injured as they tried to escape the gunfire.

One person was in critical condition following the shooting late Saturday at The Space Dallas, a party venue.

Police said nine other people were taken to hospitals in stable condition. No arrests have been announced.

The shooting was one of several over the weekend involving multiple victims in Texas.

Four people were shot in Austin as the city hosted its annual South by Southwest Festival, and four teenagers were shot, one fatally, at a birthday party in Houston.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 29-year-old Omaha woman has been sentenced to 25 to 40 years in prison for the death of her...
Omaha woman sentenced to 25 to 40 years in son’s death
48 HR Precipitation Potential
Monday Forecast: Trading “mild”...for “moisture”
Bill, Christy and Regan Lauber were killed in a plane crash Thursday.
Three from Nebraska dead in Oklahoma plane crash
Lincoln Girl Scout Troop uses Facebook video to sell extra cookies
Lincoln Girl Scout Troop uses Facebook video to sell extra cookies
Westbound South Street between South 27th and South 16th Streets will be closed for utility...
Portion of South Street to close March 21

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Text: When’s ‘lynching?’ Michigan governor plot leader said
The rescue took more than three hours with the help of more than 45 people.
Man rescued from 15-foot-deep storm drain
A Ukrainian serviceman takes a photograph of a damaged church after shelling in a residential...
Ukraine rejects Russian demand for surrender in Mariupol
Over the first weekend of spring, the Early May Garden Center on 48th and Highway 2 sold over...
Tips from the experts on how to prepare your garden
First day of spring: Preparing your garden