Poll shows Nebraska residents oppose abortion ban

By Jacob Comer
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A new poll shows Nebraska residents oppose legislation that would ban abortion entirely.

Impact Research, a public opinion research firm, conducted a poll commissioned by the ACLU in early March.

The poll found that out of 500 respondents who were registered Nebraska voters, 55% opposed banning abortion in the state if Roe v. Wade was overturned. Another 40% of respondents were in favor of a ban.

According to the ACLU of Nebraska, strong opposition to a ban on abortion outpaced strong support by a 20-point margin.

Survey respondents also noted differences in how likely they would be to support candidates who vote for a ban on abortion.

The poll found 32% of respondents would be more likely to support a state legislator who votes for a total ban on abortion, while 46% of respondents would be less likely to support a candidate that votes for a total ban.

The Nebraska ACLU says Impact Research evenly surveyed registered voters across the state’s three congressional districts.

Read the full results of the poll here

Nebraska currently bans abortions after 20 weeks. A bill to ban abortions after six weeks was introduced in the legislature early this year.

Correction: Due to a 6 News editor’s error, a previous version of this story contained a link to the incorrect research firm. 6 News regrets the error.

