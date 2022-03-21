Rain likely Monday afternoon and night

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front will move through eastern Nebraska late Monday afternoon bringing colder temperatures to the region. A large upper level low pressure system will move out of the desert southwest into Texas and then northeast Monday and Tuesday. Scattered showers throughout the day Monday with rain becoming more likely late Monday afternoon and continuing into Monday night. We may see a period of wet snow Tuesday morning with light accumulations possible in central and eastern Nebraska.

Mostly cloudy for the Lincoln area on Monday with a few showers possible through out the day. Showers will move into the area late this afternoon and continue into the evening hours. An isolated thunderstorm is possible this evening however, severe weather is not expected at this time. Highs Monday afternoon will be in the upper 60s with a south wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Much colder in western Nebraska and cooler in the east. (1011 Weather)

Cloudy with periods of rain. The rain could mix or even change to some wet snow by early Tuesday morning. North wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Colder temperatures Monday night and blustery. (1011 Weather)

Cloudy with wet snow likely early Tuesday morning with up to 1 inch of snow, mainly on grassy areas. Snow could mix with rain Tuesday morning and into the afternoon hours. Highs in the mid 40s and it will be windy. North wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Warmer in the west. Colder and windy in eastern Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Cold and blustery conditions continue on Wednesday with a chance for rain and snow. A slow warming trend expected as we head towards the weekend.

Cold temperatures for mid week. Warmer for the weekend. (1011 Weather)

