Tips from the experts on how to prepare your garden

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Sunday, March 20 was the first day of spring and with it comes the start of flowers and vegetable planting.

According to Earl May manager, Jessica Jasnoch, now is the time to plant pansies and vegetables like peppers and tomatoes indoors. She said that over the first weekend of spring, the Early May Garden Center on 48th and Highway 2 sold over 3,000 pansies.

“Spring is just so hopeful for warmer days; that’s the biggest excitement,” Jasnoch said, “Planting your own vegetables, there’s no better reward than going out there and harvesting what you planted.”

As a general rule, if the temperature is below 26 degrees, cover the plants or bring them inside. Earl May will continue to receive new shipments of flowers and vegetables over the next several weeks, with larger quantities as the weather gets nicer.

“Start planning, I can’t stress enough having a plan before you start,” Jasnoch said, “It can be overwhelming if you don’t and then here in a couple weeks our garden center will have all kinds of trees, shrubs and annuals.”

Gardening has also been a great outlet during the pandemic and it looks like it’s here to stay. In the 2021 National Gardening Survey, there were over 18 million new gardeners during the pandemic, with 88 percent saying they would keep it going.

