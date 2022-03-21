Tuesday Forecast: Rain and snow a part of this show...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A dynamic spring storm system promises to bring significant precipitation to a large part of 10-11 Country over the next 36-to-48 hours...along with strong winds and much colder temperatures...

Rain...snow...and wind are expected to over much of the region as a strong weather system slides across the Central and Southern Plains. Some isolated thunderstorms will be possible over southeastern Nebraska Monday night...while rain will eventually become a rain-snow mix...and finally all snow over parts of central and northeastern Nebraska as readings cool on the western edge of our storm. Even Lincoln could see some snow mix in by early Tuesday morning...and then again late Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. Strong winds will make for potentially hazardous travel conditions in areas of snowfall. Winds could gust between 40-and-50 mph at times. Precipitation totals could be significant with this system...and it will be turning much colder as well as this weather-maker slowly moves east.

48 HR Precipitation Potential (KOLN)

Winter Weather Alerts (KOLN)

Snowfall Potential (KOLN)

Lows tonight will drop into the 20s...30s...and lower 40s.

Tuesday AM Lows (KOLN)

High temperatures on Tuesday will range from the lower-to-mid 40s...to the lower-to-mid 50s...and winds of 40-to-50 mph will be common over the entire coverage area.

Highs On Tuesday (KOLN)

Lows Tuesday night will be colder...with readings falling into the low 20s to low 30s.

Wednesday AM Lows (KOLN)

Highs on Wednesday will again hold in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Highs On Wednesday (KOLN)

The 7-Day Outlook brings in more tranquil weather conditions later in the week...with more seasonal temperatures Thursday...Friday...and Saturday. Warmer conditions return by Sunday and Monday.

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

