Two Huskers earn All-American Honors

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska rifle sophomores Cecelia Ossi and Madelynn Erickson were named CRCA All-Americans for their accomplishments this past season.

Ossi was the captain of the Husker squad and was recognized as a second-team All-American.

Her smallbore (586.17), air rifle (590.75) and aggregate (1,176.92) averages were team-highs for the season. Her smallbore average is the record for a Husker and she tied the Nebraska air rifle record of 597. She placed ninth at the 2022 NCAA Championships earlier this month.

Erickson was an honorable mention All-American this year.

Her smallbore average was 583.4, which was third on the team. Her air rifle average (589.4) was second on the team, along with her aggregate (1,172.8).

“Cecelia and Madelynn have worked hard over the season to be recognized with the All-American title,” head coach Mindy Miles said. “They have both shown consistent Smallbore scores throughout the season. We are fortunate to have them here at Nebraska.”

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.