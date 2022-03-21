Woman rescued, man arrested after pursuit in Madison County

NORFOLK, Neb. (KOLN) -Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol, working with Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies, rescued a woman and arrested a Newman Grove man following a pursuit in rural Madison and Boone counties.

The incident began at approximately 2:15 a.m. Saturday, when the Madison County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call for a possible domestic incident occurring inside a moving vehicle. Deputies responded and requested assistance from NSP. It was determined that the 911 call had been made by a female who was being held inside the vehicle, against her will.

A deputy located the vehicle on county roads near Newman Grove and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle, a Chevrolet Equinox, refused to yield. The deputy initiated a pursuit.

As the vehicle fled westbound on 210th Street and entered Boone County, a trooper took over as the primary unit in the pursuit. Speeds during the pursuit were approximately 30 miles per hour.

After approximately three miles, the trooper successfully performed a tactical vehicle intervention to bring the vehicle to a stop. Troopers and deputies were able to safely remove the female passenger from the vehicle and take the driver into custody without further incident.

The driver, Brandon Korth, 42, of Newman Grove, was arrested for false imprisonment and flight to avoid arrest. Korth was lodged in Antelope County Jail.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.