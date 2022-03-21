Wong lands B1G Freshman of the Week Honors

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska’s Travis Wong has tallied another Freshman of the Week honors to add to his collection following his performance this previous weekend at Ohio State on Sunday, Mar. 21. The Big Ten Conference announced the honors on Monday afternoon.

Travis competed on pommel horse in the B1G matchup against the Buckeyes, earning a score of 13.45 and landing in fifth place for the rotation. This is the third Big Ten honors the freshman has collected within the 2022 season.

The last Husker to be named B1G Freshman of the Week was Chris Hiser on March 14.

Moving into week eleven, Nebraska is ranked No. 4 overall. Following the all-around, the Huskers hold second position on pommel horse (66.114 avg.), vault (71.614), and high bars (66.386), and place fourth on floor (68.300), still rings (66.171), and parallel bars (67.064).

Ohio State’s Jesse Tyndall was named Big Ten Gymnast of the Week as a result of his performance against Nebraska this past weekend. The senior earned three individual event titles including high bar, parallel bars, and floor against NU.

The Huskers look to impress at the Big Ten Championships on Friday, April 1 and Saturday, April 2 after a weekend off from competition. The all-Big Ten conference meet will be hosted by Penn State in College Park, Penn. and is set to begin at 6:00 p.m. CT on Friday.

