Fillmore County Sheriff arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SEWARD COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) -Steve Julich, who is the acting Sheriff in Fillmore County, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in Seward County this weekend.

According to court documents, Julich was released on $500 bail after his arrest on March 20.

According to the Seward County Attorney, Julich was involved in a crash near 140th Road around 6:30 a.m.

A court case has been scheduled for April 20.

Julich is currently serving as the interim Sheriff for Fillmore County.

