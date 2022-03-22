Huskers resume spring practice, receiver show improvement under Joseph

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska football team returned from a 10-day break with a Tuesday practice at the Hawks Championship Center. New assistant coach Mickey Joseph said it was a productive workout with players showing improvement. Nebraska had been off over the past week during the University of Nebraska’s spring break.

“We got better today,” Joseph said. The former Nebraska quarterback was hired in the off-season to lead the Huskers’ wide receivers. Joseph praised the Huskers’ wideouts, specifically sophomore Alante Brown. He also described Brody Belt as the best overall player on the team.

“I’m going to put pressure on them,” Joseph said. “They’re playing for roster spots. Its not the old days where you sit here for three years and not play. You’re going to get it done or you’re going to get it done somewhere else. If you don’t want to develop, I’m not sure you’re going to be able to play for me.”

Joseph previously coached at LSU, where he was on staff during the Tigers’ 2020 national championship season.

He describes himself as a “hands-on” and “nosey” coach. Joseph said he likes to be involved in his players’ lives both on and off the field.

Nebraska is scheduled to resume spring practice on Thursday.

