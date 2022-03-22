Kearney Police identify suspect for January 16 shooting

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Kearney Police have identified a suspect in the shooting death of a Lexington man as well as injuries to two others in an attempted robbery on January 16, 2022.

Kearney Police say they have continued to follow-up on leads, interview witnesses, and compile forensic and digital evidence leading to identifying Romeo Chambers, 24, of Omaha as the suspect.

Kearney Police Investigators have requested and obtained a felony arrest warrant for Romeo Chambers related to this case.

The warrant was issued for multiple felony offences including second degree murder in the death of Jared Shinpaugh, three counts of use of a weapon to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, first-degree assault and one count of second degree assault. All are felony charges.

“Violent crime is not acceptable in this community, I’m proud of the effort by all involved in this case leading to multiple felony arrests,” said Chief Bryan Waugh. “Members of KPD and our allied law enforcement partners have worked tirelessly on this case, leading to the issuance of an arrest warrant for Chambers. The information shared from our community, leads cultivated throughout this investigation, the use of technology, and quite frankly, good old fashion police work led to this felony arrest warrant.”

Four additional arrests have been made in relation to this case.

In February, Joseph Garcia and Chenoa Lemburg were arrested and charged with attempted robbery of Joshua Morris and Mariah Chamberlain.

Both Morris and Chamberlin are facing drug and weapons charges. Their cases are both heading to trial court after they waived their preliminary hearings last week.

On Sunday, January 16, 2022, at approximately 8:38 p.m. KPD responded to the 800 block of West 23rd street to investigate a report of gunshots in the area. Investigation revealed one person was killed and two other subjects had been shot in an attempted robbery.

The deceased was identified as Jared M. Shinpaugh,31, of Lexington. One victim, identified as Joseph Garcia, 29, of Lexington, was treated and released at Good Samaritan Hospital for a gunshot wound. It was later discovered that a resident, Joshua Morris, 18, of Kearney, was also shot during the attempted robbery.

This remains an ongoing investigation and additional information will follow as available.

The Kearney Police Department was assisted in this investigation by Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, University of Nebraska Kearney Police Department, Omaha Police Department, Lexington Police Department, Grand Island Police Department and Nebraska State Patrol Crime Lab.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Romeo Chambers was not a listed inmate in the Buffalo County Jail.

