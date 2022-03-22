Lincoln City Council votes to keep electric scooters

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a year-and-a-half long pilot program, electric scooters in the capital city received the green light to stay permanently.

The Lincoln City Council voted 6-0 to keep the e-scooters and given them a bigger share of the roadways downtown.

Councilwoman Tammy Ward introduced these items and said it’s been a long time coming.

“It was rolled out right when the pandemic hit and was extended for a while, which turned out to be a good thing,” Ward said. “We were able to make a lot of changes from the public that we had heard from over the course of 18 months instead of just a year of the pilot program.”

As far as which companies will provide the e-scooters permanently, Ward said the council is working to keep the same ones from the pilot program: Bird and Spin.

“I think it will be just working with the two providers now and continuing to listen to people, and continuing to make improvements along the way,” Ward said.

The council is still discussing allowing the e-scooters outside of downtown. They did pass a ‘Shared Mobility’ amendment that introduced rules similar to those for bicyclists, allowing scooters to be ridden in city bike lanes downtown.

“We don’t want that to be confused with people can take scooters out on bike trails,” Ward said. “We are looking at expanding the geographic area, but we do not know exactly yet where that will be.”

Initial expansion proposals were to stretch the e-scooters slightly east and south of downtown.

The council also delayed voting on the City’s proposed food truck ordinance, which would extend the hours trucks can be parked in residential areas.

Ward said the vote was delayed three weeks so the council can get guidance from the health department before making a decision.

