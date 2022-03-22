Advertisement

LIVE at 3:30PM: Lincoln’s Response to COVID-19

Pat Lopez
Pat Lopez(LNKTV)
By Jacob Elliott
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Lancaster-County Health Officials will update the community on the City’s efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at a briefing on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.

You can watch the press conference live at 3:30 p.m. in the video player above and on our 1011 NOW news channel on Roku, AppleTV and FireTV as well as the free VUit app.

