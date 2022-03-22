Advertisement

LOOK: Denver Zoo welcomes rare bongo calf

Meet Winston, a rare bongo born at the Denver Zoo.
Meet Winston, a rare bongo born at the Denver Zoo.(Denver Zoo)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (CNN) – Get ready for your daily dose of cute.

This one comes courtesy of the Denver Zoo, which has welcomed a rare and adorable addition to its herd: a baby bongo.

The calf, named Winston, was born to parents Fern and Howard March 5.

Meet Winston, a rare bongo born at the Denver Zoo.
Meet Winston, a rare bongo born at the Denver Zoo.(Denver Zoo)

The zoo gave animal lovers their first look at Winston last week in a video on Twitter.

Bongos are a rare species of antelope found in rainforests from Senegal to Kenya.

The Denver Zoo has four adult eastern bongos, which are even more rare than western bongos.

There are fewer than 200 bongos left in the wild and they are considered critically endangered.

Winston is small right now, but he will likely grow to between 3.5 and 4.5 feet tall at the shoulder and weigh between 640 and 900 pounds.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A jury found Felipe Vazquez guilty on all seven counts including first degree murder.
Felipe Vazquez convicted of first-degree murder
LPD File Photo
$21,000 worth of electronics stolen from Target in Lincoln
The scene of an apartment fire late Sunday night near 20th & F Streets.
One rescued, another hospitalized in overnight apartment fire
Fortenberry wiping tears.
Day four of Fortenberry’s trial brings congressman to tears when hearing from witnesses
A Nebraska State Patrol cruiser with lights on.
Woman rescued, man arrested after pursuit in Madison County

Latest News

5-Day Outlook
Wednesday Forecast: Windy and cool...with some light moisture too...
A John Deere Truck sits on the National Mall on National Agriculture Day
Farm equipment rolls through National Mall for National Agriculture Day
Cherry Creek School District leaders say they will not give special recognition to students who...
Select Colorado high schools will no longer recognize a class valedictorian
Officials in Milwaukee are investigating an incident involving a violent crash and fired weapons.
Shootout, head-on crash in Milwaukee neighborhood caught on camera
FILE - White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced Tuesday that she had tested positive for...
White House press secretary Jen Psaki has COVID, won’t travel to Europe