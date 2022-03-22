Advertisement

LPD investigating break-in at North Lincoln vape shop

LPD File Photo
LPD File Photo(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a break-in at another vape shop.

Around 2:13 a.m. on Tuesday, LPD said officers were dispatched to an alarm call at ‘The Plug,’ which is a vape shop, near 29th Street and Cornhusker Highway.

LPD said responding officers found a glass door was shattered and the suspects got inside the business.

Police said officers found a large brick near the shattered door.

Damage to the business is estimated at $1,500, according to police.

Investigators are still totaling the loss of possible stolen inventory and identifying missing items.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

READ MORE: $5,000 in vape products stolen from SJ's Smoke Shop

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD File Photo
$21,000 worth of electronics stolen from Target in Lincoln
A jury found Felipe Vazquez guilty on all seven counts including first degree murder.
Felipe Vazquez convicted of first-degree murder
The scene of an apartment fire late Sunday night near 20th & F Streets.
One rescued, another hospitalized in overnight apartment fire
Fortenberry wiping tears.
Day four of Fortenberry’s trial brings congressman to tears when hearing from witnesses
A Nebraska State Patrol cruiser with lights on.
Woman rescued, man arrested after pursuit in Madison County

Latest News

A jury found Felipe Vazquez guilty on all seven counts including first degree murder.
Felipe Vazquez convicted of first-degree murder
10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!
Students signed certificates celebrating being apart of the new program.
LPS students celebrate new health sciences program
Several electric scooters from both Bird and Spin bikes are parked in front of the Grand Manse...
Lincoln City Council votes to keep electric scooters