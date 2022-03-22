LPD investigating break-in at North Lincoln vape shop

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a break-in at another vape shop.

Around 2:13 a.m. on Tuesday, LPD said officers were dispatched to an alarm call at ‘The Plug,’ which is a vape shop, near 29th Street and Cornhusker Highway.

LPD said responding officers found a glass door was shattered and the suspects got inside the business.

Police said officers found a large brick near the shattered door.

Damage to the business is estimated at $1,500, according to police.

Investigators are still totaling the loss of possible stolen inventory and identifying missing items.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

