LPS students celebrate new health sciences program

LPS students attended the Bryan focus program signing day.
By Kierstin Foote
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The new Bryan College of Health Sciences Focus program celebrated the first round of students to be enrolled in the program opening this fall.

Lincoln Northwest upperclassmen will be able to take college courses for credit and get a head start on their future healthcare careers. The high school students toured Bryan College and took a photo while signing a certificate to celebrate being in the program.

“For as long as I can remember I wanted to be a nurse,” said Aubrey Chapo, a Lincoln North Star sophomore. “My aunt, my mothers, my sister really inspired me to be a nurse because I saw her working hard through school.”

The program could someday be expanded to foreign language classes, teaching students how to interview patients in another language.

