Nachi scores game-winner, Lincoln East tops rival Lincoln Southwest

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Aidan Nachi broke a 1-1 tie in the 77th minute with a clutch goal in the rain at Seacrest Field. The Lincoln East junior forward celebrated by raising his arms into the air and then sliding head-first on the slippery turf. Shortly after, Nachi and his teammates were presented the “Community Sheild” trophy following the 2-1 victory.

Spartans Win!!!

East 2 LSW 1 final. pic.twitter.com/kCaeE62PgE — EastHighSpartans (@EastSpartans) March 21, 2022

Lincoln East improved to 2-0, but more importantly, regained bragging rights against the cross-town rival. Tommie Stumpff also scored for the Spartans.

Lincoln Southwest, who reached the Class A finals in 2021, had its 21-game regular season winning streak snapped.

