Nachi scores game-winner, Lincoln East tops rival Lincoln Southwest

Aidan Nachi celebrates his game-winning goal in Lincoln East's 2-1 victory over Lincoln...
Aidan Nachi celebrates his game-winning goal in Lincoln East's 2-1 victory over Lincoln Southwest.(KOLN-TV)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Aidan Nachi broke a 1-1 tie in the 77th minute with a clutch goal in the rain at Seacrest Field. The Lincoln East junior forward celebrated by raising his arms into the air and then sliding head-first on the slippery turf. Shortly after, Nachi and his teammates were presented the “Community Sheild” trophy following the 2-1 victory.

Lincoln East improved to 2-0, but more importantly, regained bragging rights against the cross-town rival. Tommie Stumpff also scored for the Spartans.

Lincoln Southwest, who reached the Class A finals in 2021, had its 21-game regular season winning streak snapped.

