Nebraska budget measure advances through initial vote

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska lawmakers have given initial approval to a state budget bill that includes $53.5 million to lay the groundwork for a canal project to divert water out of Colorado, plus millions of dollars for other projects around the state.

The budget measure advanced through the first of three votes, 39-4, despite protests from some lawmakers who said the state isn’t doing enough for parts of Nebraska that need it most.

The bill would dig into the state’s $1.3 billion cash reserve for a variety of projects, including $30 million for a rural workforce housing grant program, $100 million for recreational water projects, and $8.3 million to finish a bike trail between Lincoln and Omaha.

