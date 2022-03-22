Advertisement

Ten Huskers participate in Nebraska Pro Day

Cam Jurgens completes a drill during Nebraska's Pro Day inside the Hawks Championship Center.
Cam Jurgens completes a drill during Nebraska's Pro Day inside the Hawks Championship Center.
By Kevin Sjuts
Mar. 22, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska held its Pro Day inside the Hawks Championship Center on Tuesday. Ten Huskers worked out in front of scouts from 28 of the NFL’s 32 teams. The players participated in a variety of position drills and tests, including bench press, vertical jump, and 40-yard dash.

Samori Toure ran the 40-yard dash in 4.43 seconds, while Deontai Williams clocked in at 4.48 seconds. Defensive end Ben Stille led the group on the bench press with 22 reps. JoJo Domann had the best vertical jump at 36.5 inches.

Four of the participants were evaluated at the NFL Scouting Combine last month: Austin Allen, Cam Jurgens, Cam Taylor-Britt, and Domann.

Jurgens is projected as an early to mid-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

