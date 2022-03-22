Tuesday Forecast: Rain, snow, windy and cold
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Periods of rain and snow expected Tuesday morning for central and eastern Nebraska and it will be quite windy. Snow accumulation will be possible this morning in central and eastern Nebraska. An intense low pressure system will begin to move east of Nebraska through out the day and precipitation should become more scattered Tuesday afternoon.
A winter weather advisory for parts of central and eastern Nebraska until 1 pm Tuesday. Periods of snow and windy conditions could make travel difficult in this area.
Up to 4 inches of wet snow will be possible in the winter weather advisory area. 1 or 2 inches of wet snow will be possible in Lincoln.
Periods of rain and snow Tuesday, windy and cold. Highs in the lower 40s with a strong north wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
Mostly cloudy, windy and cold Tuesday night. Lows around 30 with a north wind continuing 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph. There is a small chance that we could see some flurries or isolated snow showers.
Chilly temperatures will continue on Wednesday and a north wind 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph will make it feel even colder. Mostly cloudy skies expected with a chance for a few scattered light rain or snow showers. Temperatures will reach the lower 40s Wednesday afternoon.
It won’t be as cold on Thursday with more sunshine expected. Seasonal temperatures expected on Friday and Saturday. Sunday and Monday will be warmer and mainly dry.
