Wednesday Forecast: Windy and cool...with some light moisture too...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A powerful early-spring weather system will continue to impact the area on Wednesday...even as it slowly drifts east...

Rain...snow...and high winds were all major weather “players” on Tuesday. Generous precipitation amounts were noted over parts of central and eastern Nebraska...with the combination of snow and wind making for travel issues in parts of the state into the afternoon. Precipitation “chances” will diminish as we head into Tuesday night and Wednesday...with the eastern-third of Nebraska looking at the best chance for rain or snow showers over the next 24-to-36 hours. Strong winds will continue to be an issue...even as wind warnings and advisories expire Tuesday evening. Look for northerly winds on Wednesday to still be in the 25-to-45 mph range at times. Drier conditions are expected to return to the second-half of the work week...but it will remain seasonably cool for many of us. Western Nebraska will see the warmest readings over the next two days,..while eastern Nebraska does no better than the upper 30s-to-lower 40s on Wednesday, and the low 40s-to-lower 50s on Thursday.

Lows by Wednesday morning will be in the low 20s-to-low 30s.

Wednesday AM Lows (KOLN)

When you factor in that gusty north wind of 20-to-40 mph...your “feels like” temperatures will be in the low teens to low 20s.

Wednesday AM "Feels Like" (KOLN)

Highs on Wednesday will range from the lower 40s in the east...to the lower 50s in the west.

Highs On Wednesday (KOLN)

Lows by early Thursday morning will again drop into the low 20s-to-low 30s.

Thursday AM Lows (KOLN)

“Feels like” readings will be chillin’...with numbers in the teens and 20s.

Thursday Morning "Feels Like" (KOLN)

Highs on Thursday will make a nice rebound...especially in western and central Nebraska as a warm front crosses the area. Look for temperatures in the 50s and 60s...with the warmest again in western Nebraska.

Highs On Thursday (KOLN)

The 7-Day Outlook quiets us down...with a small precipitation chance Wednesday...then mainly dry conditions through the upcoming weekend as readings jump around a bit in the 50s and 60s...with a shot at 70°-or-better by next Monday.

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

