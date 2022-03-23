Cold and windy conditions continue Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An upper level low pressure system to the east of Nebraska will continue to bring cold and windy conditions on Wednesday. A few snow showers mixed with rain will be possible in eastern Nebraska this morning. Scattered rain showers this afternoon possibly mixed with some snow in eastern Nebraska. Clouds may linger through early afternoon in eastern Nebraska on Thursday, but it will not be as cold or as windy.

Mainly cloudy skies Wednesday in Lincoln and continued windy. It won’t be as windy today as it was on Tuesday, but we still expect a north wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. The peak wind gust at the Lincoln Airport on Tuesday was 62 mph. Highs Wednesday afternoon will be in the mid 40s. There is a small chance for a few flurries or a snow shower this morning. Scattered rain showers this afternoon in eastern Nebraska with some snow mixed in.

Chilly temperatures continue on Wednesday. (1011 Weather)

Mostly cloudy and continued cold Wednesday night into Thursday morning. There will be a small chance for a few sprinkles or flurries during the evening hours. Lows around 30 degrees with a north wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Cold temperatures for Wednesday night. (1011 Weather)

Mainly cloudy skies Thursday morning in the Lincoln and chilly. Partly sunny skies should develop Thursday afternoon and it won’t be as cold nor as windy.

Mild temperatures expected in western Nebraska. Below average temperatures in eastern Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

More sunshine for Friday with seasonal temperatures expected. For the weekend, scattered clouds and seasonal temperatures with a small chance of rain on Sunday.

Temperatures should return to the average late this week and into the weekend. (1011 Weather)

