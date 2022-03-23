From Crete to Creighton: Maly helps Bluejays reach Sweet 16

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Morgan Maly says it hasn’t hit her yet. And she doesn’t expect the reality of the Creighton’s Sweet 16 berth to set in any time soon.

Maly, the 2020 Nebraska Gatordade Player of the Year, has helped the Bluejays reach the NCAA Regional Semifinals for the first time in program history. Creighton upset 2nd-seeded Iowa on Sunday in front of a national television audience.

“This is huge for our program to make it this far and put ourselves on the map,” Maly said.

The sophomore from Crete is averaging 12.1 points per game, which ranks third on the team. Maly is shooting 90 percent from the free throw line and has made 75 3-point attempts.

“I just try to really excel at what I’m good at and know what my team needs from me,” Maly said.

In high school, Maly led the Cardinals to the Class B state championship, while breaking multiple school records. Maly was a 3-sport standout at Crete. She earned 12 athletic letters, in addition to an academic letter as a class valedictorian.

Maly and the Bluejays play in the Sweet 16 on Friday. Creighton faces Iowa State at 8:30 p.m. in Greensboro, North Carolina. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

The Final seconds of a SWEET UPSET!



DANCE CREIGHTON DANCE 💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃#MarchMadness x @CreightonWBB pic.twitter.com/5wOwas5VR0 — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) March 20, 2022

