Everitt Named Co-Big Ten Player of the Week

Griffin Everitt
Griffin Everitt(Savannah Hamm)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Senior Griffin Everitt has been named the Big Ten Baseball’s Player of the Week, the league office announced Wednesday, sharing the weekly honor with Maryland’s Troy Schreffler Jr.

The Lincoln native hit .450 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs, 10 RBI and seven runs in six games against Omaha, New Mexico State and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, while recording a 1.250 slugging percentage and .560 on-base percentage.

Everitt had a career day in Nebraska’s walk-off win vs. Omaha on Monday, going 4-for-5 with a double, two homers, four RBI and two runs. Everitt’s walk-off double in the bottom of the ninth scored Max Anderson to give the Huskers a 6-5 win in the home opener.

Everitt launched a two-run homer in Nebraska’s 12-6 win vs. New Mexico State on Tuesday night and had a three-hit game in the series opener against Texas A&M-CC. The senior fell a single short of hitting for the cycle after tallying a double, triple, home run, four RBI and three runs in a 3-for-4 performance in the Huskers’ 13-12 walk-off win over the Islanders.

