Lincoln hospital administrator fulfills promise made at beginning of pandemic to get tattoo

LINCOLN, Neb. (Bryan Health) - During the pandemic, individuals and businesses from across the region generously donated items to help Bryan Health respond to COVID-19. Early on, personal protective equipment was especially needed.

In March of 2020, Iron Brush Tattoo donated 29,000 surgical gloves to the staff at Bryan Health. The following day, a promise was made at Bryan Health’s daily press briefing.

Iron Brush Tattoo's PPE donation in March 2020. (Bryan Health)

“To the good folks at Iron Brush Tattoo. When we get through this, I don’t currently have one, but I’m coming in to get a tattoo,” said Bob Ravenscroft, vice president of advancement and chief development officer at Bryan Health.

Bob Ravenscroft's tattoo promise during a Bryan Health press briefing in March 2020.

After two long years, with COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations at low levels, it was time to fulfill the pledge.

On Wednesday, March 2, Ravenscroft stopped by Iron Brush Tattoo and got his ink. The design of the tattoo represents a two-year journey, Bryan Health’s pledge to be truthful and honest with the public and a bible verse depicting what love is and is not.

Iron Brush Tattoo refused to take any money for the tattoo. Instead, they re-gifted the payment and asked Bryan Health to buy nurses a beer and thank them for their care. Last week, Ravenscroft hand-delivered gift cards from a local brewery to nursing units at both Bryan East Campus and Bryan West Campus.

“The honor of working with all of our staff the last two years under previously unimaginable circumstances was awe inspiring and absolutely incredible,” Ravenscroft said. “I hope they enjoy this gesture on behalf of Iron Brush Tattoo and all of us at Bryan.”

