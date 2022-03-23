LPD: Car stolen from open garage in southeast Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested two people they believe stole a car out of an open garage in southeast Lincoln.

On Tuesday, around 7:40 a.m., LPD said officers were dispatched to a home, near 62nd Street and Normal Boulevard, on a report of an auto theft.

LPD said the homeowner reported that when she woke up, she found that her black Chevy Malibu was missing from her garage, and the garage door had accidentally been left open overnight.

According to police, the vehicle was equipped with OnStar which began providing information on the vehicle’s location.

During the updates, LPD said a plain clothes officer was stopped at an intersection, saw the vehicle pass by and was able to get a look at the driver.

LPD said the vehicle was eventually located in an alley near 14th and D Streets where officers contacted two people walking away.

According to police, officers contacted 23-year-old Noah Miller and 22-year-old Kaleena Mejia. Both were arrested for theft over $5,000.

