LPD: Security camera catches three people stealing copper from business’ A/C unit

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested three people they believe were caught on a security camera stealing wires from a business’ A/C unit.

Around 1:35 a.m. on Tuesday, LPD said officers were dispatched to Prairie Mechanical Corporation, off 58th Street and Fletcher Avenue, on a report of two people stealing copper wire from an exterior A/C unit.

LPD said a neighboring business owner got an alert from his ring doorbell and could see two people near the A/C unit and then heard sounds of a cutting instrument, so they called police.

According to LPD, the neighboring business owner watched as items from the A/C unit were loaded into a pickup and saw the pickup leave as officers were arriving.

Officers said they conducted a traffic stop on a Chevy pickup leaving the area and contacted 41-year-old Jeffrey Smith, 36-year-old Jason Romano and 34-year-old Candice Craig.

LPD said officers located A/C condenser coils, along with several tools used in its removal in the bed of the pickup

All three people were arrested for theft by unlawful taking and possession of burglars tools.

Police said damage to A/C unit is estimated at $2,500 and the loss of coil and copper pipe is estimated at $500.

