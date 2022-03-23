Advertisement

Nebraska rental aid bill passes, still faces big hurdles

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A bill that would force Gov. Pete Ricketts to apply for $120 million in federal housing assistance for Nebraska won final approval from lawmakers, but still faces some big hurdles.

Lawmakers passed the measure through a third and final vote, 26-15. Eight state senators abstained from voting. Ricketts has strongly objected to the measure, and overriding his veto would require votes from at least 30 lawmakers.

A spokeswoman for the governor said Wednesday that Ricketts would take his full five days to review the bill “as is standard.”

The Republican governor has argued that Nebraska has the nation’s lowest unemployment rate, and the state only used about 40% of the rental assistance money that came in an earlier round of federal funding.

Nonprofits working to help prevent homelessness say that money is definitely needed. Organizations from across the state have been telling the governor the need is still there and is getting worse. One legislative hearing went on for about two hours last month, with almost everyone speaking in favor of the amendment that would require the governor to apply for the funds.

6 News contributed to this story.

