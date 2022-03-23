Advertisement

Nebraska Softball vs. Stanford canceled

Nebraska Softball
Nebraska Softball(Nate Olsen/Nebraska Communications)
By NU Athletic Communications
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Wednesday’s softball game between Nebraska and Stanford has been canceled due to weather.

Ticket holders for this game can exchange their tickets for general admission seating to one of the remaining regular-season home softball games. Click here for more information on how to exchange tickets for another event.

Nebraska opens Big Ten play this weekend, traveling to Michigan on Friday-Sunday, March 25-27. First pitch on Friday is set for 5:30 p.m. CT, followed by a 1 p.m. CT start on Saturday and 2 p.m. CT start on Sunday. Friday’s game will be broadcasted live on FS1 while Saturday’s game can be seen on BTN+ (subscription required). Sunday’s game will be broadcasted live on the Big Ten Network.

