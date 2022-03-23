Advertisement

Neon sign wiring at Bert’s determined cause of downtown fire

The wiring for the neon sign at Bert's Pharmacy is the cause of the fire in downtown Hastings.
The wiring for the neon sign at Bert's Pharmacy is the cause of the fire in downtown Hastings.(KSNB)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings Fire and Rescue has determined the cause of a fire that destroyed Bert’s Pharmacy and the Hastings Visitor Center, and damaged surrounding structures in downtown Hastings.

HFR Fire Marshal Anthony Murphy said that after a thorough review of the scene, including early photographs and witness statements, it has been determined that the fire was accidental in nature, related to the electrical wiring in a neon sign at Bert’s Pharmacy.

Preliminary damage reports are estimated at over $1 million for Bert’s Pharmacy and the connected Hastings Visitor Center. Estimated damage for the surrounding smoke-damaged buildings is in the thousands of dollars.

Parking in the north alley and the parking area east of the building are still unavailable. Olsson and Associates conducted a structural assessment, and HFR’s fire marshal and the city building official are continuing to monitor the building for structural stability, including and movement or changes.

Hastings Fire and Rescue responded to the fire at 11:26 p.m. on March 13, and they arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the awning and wall of Bert’s Pharmacy. Firefighters from Hastings Rural, Juniata and Glenvil provided mutual aid.

The structure’s roof collapsed and the fire spread north to the Hastings Visitor Center, causing heavy damage. Businesses as far as three buildings to the west also sustained smoke damage.

Murphy credited smoke alarms and a tenant in a nearby apartment for alerting authorities to the fire.

“This incident is a perfect example of smoke alarms saving lives, and it helped save the downtown area,” Murphy said.

Nebraska Revised Statute 81-5,144 requires owners of rental properties to supply and install smoke alarms, and tenants are responsible for replacing batteries and performing monthly testing.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steve Julich, who is the acting Sheriff in Fillmore County, was arrested on suspicion of...
Fillmore County Sheriff arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence
A jury found Felipe Vazquez guilty on all seven counts including first degree murder.
Felipe Vazquez convicted of first-degree murder
The LLCHD COVID-19 Risk Dial has been lowered to low risk (green). The last time the Risk Dial...
LLCHD COVID-19 Risk Dial lowers to green
Fortenberry
Witnesses break down recordings of interviews where the FBI says Fortenberry lied
Fortenberry wiping tears.
Day four of Fortenberry’s trial brings congressman to tears when hearing from witnesses

Latest News

Highs On Thursday
Thursday Forecast: A little less wind...and a little more warmth
Zoo news
Zoo news
Congressman Jeff Fortenberry sits in a Los Angeles courtroom during his federal trial....
Prosecution rests in case against Fortenberry; defense calls first witness
Certified pre-owned cars are a hot ticket with sales forecasted to break records in 2022. But...
Consumer Crackdown: Certified pre-owned vehicles a hot item, but experts say double check the inspection