Neon sign wiring at Bert’s determined cause of downtown fire

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings Fire and Rescue has determined the cause of a fire that destroyed Bert’s Pharmacy and the Hastings Visitor Center, and damaged surrounding structures in downtown Hastings.

HFR Fire Marshal Anthony Murphy said that after a thorough review of the scene, including early photographs and witness statements, it has been determined that the fire was accidental in nature, related to the electrical wiring in a neon sign at Bert’s Pharmacy.

Preliminary damage reports are estimated at over $1 million for Bert’s Pharmacy and the connected Hastings Visitor Center. Estimated damage for the surrounding smoke-damaged buildings is in the thousands of dollars.

Parking in the north alley and the parking area east of the building are still unavailable. Olsson and Associates conducted a structural assessment, and HFR’s fire marshal and the city building official are continuing to monitor the building for structural stability, including and movement or changes.

Hastings Fire and Rescue responded to the fire at 11:26 p.m. on March 13, and they arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the awning and wall of Bert’s Pharmacy. Firefighters from Hastings Rural, Juniata and Glenvil provided mutual aid.

The structure’s roof collapsed and the fire spread north to the Hastings Visitor Center, causing heavy damage. Businesses as far as three buildings to the west also sustained smoke damage.

Murphy credited smoke alarms and a tenant in a nearby apartment for alerting authorities to the fire.

“This incident is a perfect example of smoke alarms saving lives, and it helped save the downtown area,” Murphy said.

Nebraska Revised Statute 81-5,144 requires owners of rental properties to supply and install smoke alarms, and tenants are responsible for replacing batteries and performing monthly testing.

